Samsung reports Q2 earnings with sales of ~$44.5B, down 5.6% YoY, but an operating profit of ~$6.8B, up 23.5% YoY, as demand for memory chips increased (Cho Mu-Hyun/ZDNet)

Cho Mu-Hyun / ZDNet:
Samsung reports Q2 earnings with sales of ~$44.5B, down 5.6% YoY, but an operating profit of ~$6.8B, up 23.5% YoY, as demand for memory chips increased — Samsung posted 8.15 trillion won in second quarter operating profit, with its semiconductor business contributing 5.43 trillion won of that.
