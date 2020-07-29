Russian Crypto Scams Triple in First Half of 2020 By Cointelegraph

Russian Crypto Scams Triple in First Half of 2020
Cybersecurity firms have identified an exponential rise in crypto-related scams in Russia during the first half of 2020.
Researchers identified 23,000 sites involved with crypto scams that are still online and targeting new victims. According to Kommersant, which cited research from Kaspersky Labs, the problem is three times greater than during the same period last year.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.