Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan And Michael Kopech Are Divorcing

Vanessa and Michael wed in January.
Just five months after their wedding, Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech filed for divorce from Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan.
Vanessa discovered she was pregnant in May. This will be their first child together.
Despite the joyous reveal, there was some negativity in the comments — but Vanessa’s best friend and Riverdale co-star, Madelaine Petsch, stepped right in to defend her.
Michael and Vanessa’s son is due January 2021. Neither have spoken publicly about their pending divorce.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!