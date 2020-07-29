Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan And Michael Kopech Are Divorcing

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 12 minutes ago. Posted 12 minutes ago

Vanessa and Michael wed in January.

Just five months after their wedding, Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech filed for divorce from Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

According to the Chicago Tribune, Michael filed on June 19 in his Texas hometown.

Vanessa discovered she was pregnant in May. This will be their first child together.


Vanessa Morgan / Instagram Stories

Despite the joyous reveal, there was some negativity in the comments — but Vanessa’s best friend and Riverdale co-star, Madelaine Petsch, stepped right in to defend her.


Vanessa Morgan / Instagram

Madelaine was also one of Vanessa’s bridesmaids.

Michael and Vanessa’s son is due January 2021. Neither have spoken publicly about their pending divorce.

