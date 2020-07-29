Riley Keough Tattooed Late Brother’s Name to Collarbone Weeks After His Suicide

Instagram

A little over a week after Benjamin Keough took his own life, ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ actress openly admitted that it will be some time before she can grieve him properly.

–

Riley Keough has added to her tattoo collection with a new inking in honour of her late brother Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough, 27, took his own life on July 12, with actress Riley paying a heartbreaking tribute to her sibling on Instagram earlier this month.

On Tuesday, July 28, Riley returned to the social media site to share a snap of the new artwork with fans, posting the image on her Instagram Story.

Riley Keough showed off new tattoo she made in honor of late brother Benjamin.

In the picture, Riley showed off her brother’s name, “Benjamin Storm,” which she has had inked on her collarbone. She also shared an image of a tattoo of her own name, which is believed to have been one Ben had done prior to his death.

Riley Keough shared a tattoo of her name believed to be one her brother did before his passing.

As well as sharing the tattoo image, Riley posted a series of pictures and videos of herself and Benjamin, including a clip of the pair during their travels in Kyoto, Japan.

Earlier this month, “The Girlfriend Experience” star posted an emotional tribute to her sibling, as she admitted that it will be some time before she can grieve him properly.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me,” she wrote.

“There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me.”

She ended the heartbreaking post by adding: “I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

<br />

Benjamin and Riley are the children of musician Danny Keough and Lisa Marie Presley, and the grandchildren of Elvis Presley.