Rihanna Sends Flowers To Megan Thee Stallion Flowers

Rihanna sent Megan Thee Stallion flowers following her emotional video on Instagram Live this week.

Meg posted a picture of the flowers alongside images of her rocking SavagexFenty.

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!” the note accompanying the flowers read. “Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way! Love, Rihanna and The Fenty Corp gang.”

Meg took to live to set the record straight about the shooting.

“I see a lot of people painting fake ass narratives and making up stories and all this other wack ass sh*t, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I just really appreciate that. I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to get the sh*t taken out, get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary.”

She also denied reports that she put her hands on Lanez first — but that still would not warrant a gun being pulled on her, and definitely not her being shot.