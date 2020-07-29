Home Entertainment Rihanna Sends Flowers To Megan Thee Stallion Flowers

Rihanna Sends Flowers To Megan Thee Stallion Flowers

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Rihanna sent Megan Thee Stallion flowers following her emotional video on Instagram Live this week.

Meg posted a picture of the flowers alongside images of her rocking SavagexFenty.

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!” the note accompanying the flowers read. “Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way! Love, Rihanna and The Fenty Corp gang.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©