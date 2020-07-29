Rick Ross & 2 Chainz To Face Off In Verzuz Battle

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have announced that Atlanta rapper 2Chainz and Miami’s Rick Ross are the next to go head to head in a Verzuz battle online.

“@RichForever vs @2Chainz! The High Rollers Edition #Verzuz ‼️ Thursday, August 6th, 8PM ET, on our IG and @AppleMusic. Drinks by @Ciroc” the caption of the post read.

The pair’s names have been floating around for some time. 2 Chainz initially wanted to battle Philly rapper Meek Mill.

“Somebody said Meek and I thought that would be dope,” 2 Chainz said at the time. “So, let’s do it Meek. Let’s do it.”

But Meek refused, saying that he just wanted to watch.

Fans on Twitter are already beginning to speculate which 20 songs the rappers will bring to the table.

Ross is best known for his hits “Stay Schemin,” “B.M.F (Blowin’ Money Fast),” “Diced Pineapples,” “The Boss,” and “Hustlin” and “Aston Martin Music.”

Chainz’s biggest hits include “Birthday Song,” “No Lie,” “Good Drank,” “It’s a Vibe,” “Watch Out,” “I’m Different,” and “I Luv Dem Strippers.”