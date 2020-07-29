Rick Ross & 2 Chainz To Face Off In Verzuz Battle

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have announced that Atlanta rapper 2Chainz and Miami’s Rick Ross are the next to go head to head in a Verzuz battle online.

“@RichForever vs @2Chainz! The High Rollers Edition #Verzuz ‼️ Thursday, August 6th, 8PM ET, on our IG and @AppleMusic. Drinks by @Ciroc” the caption of the post read.

