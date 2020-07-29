Rhea Chakraborty petitions the Supreme Court to shift the case

Yesterday, news broke out that the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. Now, it seems that Rhea has gone ahead and demanded that the case be shifted to Mumbai by filing a petition in the Supreme Court. Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

KK Singh had filed an FIR on July 27, 2020, at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna, Bihar. After which, a four-member team of the Bihar Police headed to Mumbai where they met with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, CID today.

Talking about the FIR, KK Singh has claimed Rhea is guilty under Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).