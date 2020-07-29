Regis Philbin’s Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly one week after Regis Philbin passed away at age 88, his cause of death has been revealed.

A spokesperson for Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington, CT tells E! News that the TV and game show legend died from a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease.

Following his death on Friday, July 24, his family mourned the loss in a statement to E! News. “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” their message began. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about.

The statement continued, “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”