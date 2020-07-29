Ratched: First image of Sarah Paulson in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel released

The first look at Ratched, a series based on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has been released.

Sarah Paulson will star as a younger version of the sadistic nurse from Ken Kesey’s novel as well Miloš Forman’s film adaptation starring Jack Nicholson.

Louise Fletcher won Best Supporting Actress for playing the role in 1976.

Ratched is an origins story that dials back to 1947, tracking the character’s transformation from nurse to tyrant, as she goes on a murderous journey through the mental health care system.

The series will be released on Netflix as part of a lucrative deal with Ryan Murphy, the producer behind the hit shows American Horror Story and Hollywood.





Murphy spent a year securing rights to the character, as well as the participation of Michael Douglas and the estate of Saul Zaentz, who both produced the original film.

The idea behind the series comes from newcomer Evan Romansky, who wrote a script after leaving film school.

Also appearing in the series will be Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone.

Finn Wittrock, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo and Vincent D’Onofrio round out the cast.

Ratched will arrive on Netflix on 18 September.