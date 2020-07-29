Rapper Medhane Accused Of Rape!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Brooklyn rapper Medhane has responded after a woman accused him of rape.

Medhane wrote a lengthy explanation into his dealings with the woman in question. He denies the allegations.

“I had a sexual relationship with a woman, and spoke poorly of her to another person. I acknowledge that this is problematic behavior and have since attempted to make amends with this young woman to no avail,” he wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR