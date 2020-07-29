Rapper Medhane Accused Of Rape!!

Brooklyn rapper Medhane has responded after a woman accused him of rape.

Medhane wrote a lengthy explanation into his dealings with the woman in question. He denies the allegations.

“I had a sexual relationship with a woman, and spoke poorly of her to another person. I acknowledge that this is problematic behavior and have since attempted to make amends with this young woman to no avail,” he wrote.

He added, “On the night in question this woman gave me her consent and never vocally made clear to me that she did not want to continue having sex with me or that she wanted me to stop. The next day she expressed that the sex was not enjoyable for her and THAT is what I apologized for. We were in touch afterwards.”

Medhane says, “I am not a rapist. I did not rape anybody.”