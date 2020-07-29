Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas Fines $11k By Judge Over Altered Texts!!

Quality Control boss Pierre “Pee” Thomas has been fined $11k by a judge after he allegedly submitted altered texts as evidence that painted his baby mama, Lira Galore in a very poor light.

Pee shared a series of screenshots from several months back, claiming that she snorted cocaine during her pregnancy and that she was a bad mother.

