Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas Fines $11k By Judge Over Altered Texts!!

Quality Control boss Pierre “Pee” Thomas has been fined $11k by a judge after he allegedly submitted altered texts as evidence that painted his baby mama, Lira Galore in a very poor light.

Pee shared a series of screenshots from several months back, claiming that she snorted cocaine during her pregnancy and that she was a bad mother.

According to BOSSIP, Judge Belinda Edwards found that Thomas breached a court order barring both sides from talking about the case on social media when he took to Instagram.

The judge reportedly ruled that Thomas posted altered text messages purported to be between him and Galore, along with “disparaging photos” and “false comments,” according to the signed court order — and decided to hit him in the pockets.

Thomas is having a rough year. Aside from his legal issues with Galore, a QC lawyer is being sued by Migos, who claim that they have been had been “robbed” and “cheated” out of millions by their attorney.