Pussycat Dolls’ Ashley Roberts Has a Crush on ‘Cute’ Harry Styles

WENN

The 38-year-old Pussycat Doll member is determined to impress the One Direction star after the 26-year-old star showed off his new look with ‘a Boogie Nights moustache.’

The Pussycat Dolls singer, 38, discussed the former One Direction hitmaker’s new look, as seen in snaps from the singer’s vacation to Italy, and the “React” star teased she’s brushing up on her language skills to impress Harry.

“He properly has a Boogie Nights moustache going on and I have to say, what I love about Harry is, he’s just so adventurous with his looks,” she gushed. “He tries different things and I’m a fan of that. I think he looks cute, I’m for it.”

The “Adore You” hitmaker, 26, previously revealed he spent lockdown learning Italian, weeks before visiting the country, and now Ashley is determined to become bilingual to impress him.

She added, “I know a little bit but not much. I need to up my game so I can hang out with Harry.”