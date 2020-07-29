PSL venue draw: Kaizer Chiefs to play ‘home’ matches at Orlando Stadium

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs will play their remaining home matches at Orlando Stadium.

This follows the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) match venue draw.

Orlando Stadium is the usual home venue of rivals Orlando Pirates but all clubs were drawn a neutral ‘home’ venue, including teams who are based in Gauteng.

PSL boss Irvin Khoza announced the return of domestic football on Monday with over 100 matches – Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and Nedbank Cup – to be played in 30 days in a BSE based in Gauteng.

The Nedbank Cup semi-finals will kick off proceedings on Saturday, 8 August, with Sundowns entertaining Wits before Celtic take on Baroka FC.

The final will take place on Saturday, 5 September, on the last day of the season as confirmed by the PSL chairperson.

The Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship will restart on Tuesday, 11 August – three days after the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will have their ‘home’ matches played at Ellis Park, with Cape Town City to be based at Loftus Versveld.

HOME VENUES FOR CLUBS IN BSE

Baroka FC – Bidvest Stadium

Cape Town City FC – Loftus Versfeld

AmaZulu FC – Lucas Moripe Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns – Dobsonville Stadium

Orlando Pirates – Ellis Park

Bidvest Wits – FNB Stadium

Chippa United – Orlando Stadium

Bloemfontein Celtic – Tuks Stadium

SuperSport United – Bidvest Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs – Orlando Stadium

Highlands Park – Dobsonville Stadium

Golden Arrows – Ellis Park

Polokwane City – Loftus Versfeld

Stellenbosch FC – Tuks Stadium

Black Leopards – FNB Stadium

Maritzburg United – Lucas Moripe Stadium