Police investigating two 19-year-olds accused of bringing COVID-19 back to Queensland after travelling to Melbourne

Police in protective medical gear have attended a Brisbane home and removed people into quarantine as they continue to investigate two teenage women accused of bringing coronavirus back to Queensland.

The two 19-year-olds who have tested positive have sparked the exact emergency Queensland feared when it reopened its border – they had been in Melbourne and flew home, skipping quarantine with allegedly false information on their border declarations.

On Tuesday night, police in protective equipment attended a home in Acacia Ridge, removing up to six people related to the women, can reveal.

The family is now in quarantine under guard.

The actions of the two women led to hundreds of people queuing to be tested yesterday as authorities race to halt any potential outbreaks linked to the duo.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was “furious”.

“We had a hard border closure with Victoria and what is extremely disappointing is these two people went to Victoria,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“That’s what they did and now we have to act swiftly and quickly.

“We have been preparing for these scenarios. We have done this before and we will do it again.

“Because of the negligent actions of these two we now have to do a lot of contact tracing and it’s going to be an inconvenience to a lot of people.”

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said there was an ongoing criminal investigation.

“Initial investigations indicate there were incorrect details on border declaration passes,” Mr Gollschewski said.

“This highlights why you need to declare if you’ve been to Victoria where there’s been a high instance of community transmission.

“You need to think about those around you – not just yourself.”

The women did not self-isolate when they returned on July 21 to Queensland from Melbourne. The returned via Sydney on flights VA 863 and VA 977.

They travelled largely around the Springfield and Logan areas after they returned to Brisbane.

Queensland’s third confirmed COVID-19 case yesterday was a 22-year-old woman who is a close contact to the two 19-year-old.

