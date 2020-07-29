PayPal reports adding a record 21.3M net new active accounts in Q2, bringing total active accounts to 346M, and revenue of $5.26B, up 25% YoY, vs $4.99B est. (Natalie Gagliordi/ZDNet)

Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:

PayPal reports adding a record 21.3M net new active accounts in Q2, bringing total active accounts to 346M, and revenue of $5.26B, up 25% YoY, vs $4.99B est.  —  PayPal said it saw the largest quarterly increase in active accounts in the company’s history during Q2.

