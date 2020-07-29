Paris Beehives Trace Notre-Dame’s Toxic Fallout

The hundreds of tons of lead that burned in the April 2019 fire that nearly destroyed Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris created a dangerous dust that landed in parks, buildings and playgrounds, raising health alarms. Now, scientists say, some of that lead has found its way to a surprising place: honey produced by urban beehives.

A study outlined this week in Environmental Science & Technology Letters found that honey samples collected northwest of the cathedral, downwind from the fire, contained nearly three times as much lead on average than did those from before the fire.

As investigators continue to seek the origins of the fire that ravaged the 850-year-old cathedral, and scientists, architects and historians study the building’s fragile structure and the debris, other research has focused on the pollution caused by the 460 tons of lead that burned that night.

The honey study, conducted by Kate Smith and Dominique Weis of the University of British Columbia, is one of the first to explore the relationship between pollution from the fire and its impact on residents through a product they can ingest directly.