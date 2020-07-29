Palestinians, Slammed for Suppressing Dissent, Free Protest Organizers

The activists, many of whom had been active on social media before their arrest, had criticized the Palestinian Authority for a poor response to the pandemic, nepotism and insider dealing. For example, many lashed out at the Palestinian Authority after relatives of senior officials in the governing Fatah party were promoted in the Health Ministry.

The Palestinian Authority attorney general’s office declined to comment on the arrests. Security officials said the organizers had been told the demonstration could not go on as planned given health restrictions, but the activists had tried to proceed anyway.

The number of coronavirus cases has jumped in the West Bank over the past month, growing more than fivefold. More than 10,000 cases have been confirmed in the West Bank and Gaza together, with more than 1,700 reported in the past seven days.

Before their release on Tuesday, the activists pledged not to call for demonstrations as long as the virus proliferates in the West Bank and to report corruption allegations to authorities before publicizing them on social media, lawyers said. Palestinian officials have bridled at some of the activists’ allegations, calling them unfounded.

Bail for some was set at $705, while for others it was put at $1,410.

Most of the charges are subject only to fines, but some of the activists were also charged under a decades-old law barring unauthorized mass gatherings, which is subject to up to a year in prison.