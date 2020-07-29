Orca Exploration Group Inc. Announces Intention to Change Its Name to Orca Energy Group Inc.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orca Exploration Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company” including its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) announces that it intends to change its legal name to Orca Energy Group Inc. The effective date of the name change is expected to be July 31, 2020.

The Company’s board of directors approved the corporate name change to Orca Energy Group Inc. Completion of the name change is subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change.

Nigel Friend, CEO of Orca, said:

“Today’s announcement is an important moment for Orca, as it reflects the Company’s focus on natural gas, as a transitional fuel, as well as our integrated role in energy developments. As global economies transition towards using less carbon intensive fuel sources, we believe that our strategy of developing proven gas resources for domestic consumption in Africa will leave us well placed to benefit from the global energy transition. We have stated previously that we intend to become a leading energy supplier on the continent, as seen with our role in Tanzania, where Orca is active throughout the gas value chain. We are committed to helping the country meet its long-term energy requirements and we believe that we are well placed to achieve the same goal in other parts of Africa.”

Orca Exploration Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

