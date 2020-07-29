Oil Stockpiles Fell More Than 10 Million Barrels: EIA By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com — stockpiles fell far more than expected last week, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Inventory declined 10.6 million barrels, compared to expectations for a build of 357,000 barrels, the government agency said. On Tuesday, the oil industry’s own data showed a draw down of 6.8 million barrels last week, compared to expectations for a draw of 1.2 million.

Crude stored at the Oklahoma, hub rose 1.3 million barrels, the EIA said Wednesday.

Oil futures gained on the better than expected report. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, rose 1% on Wednesday. , the international standard, also rose 1%.

