NRL news, Sonny Bill Williams Sydney Roosters comeback, Full Interview

Sonny Bill Williams spoke to Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler for an exclusive interview about his highly anticipated NRL return with the Sydney Roosters. You can read the full interview below.

DANNY: Sonny, a huge challenge, why do you want to do this?

SONNY: It’s been a whirlwind the last few days. But I think just when all of this stuff started happening, you know, everyone knows it’s no secret I’m pretty close with the lads at the Roosters. Nick and Trent, you know I stay in contact with them now and then. Trent just gave me a call and just inquired about what was happening over here. That was early in the piece to be honest. But, as time went on I didn’t think there was a chance of me coming back at all. My mindset was ‘we’ll get ready for Super League’ and when the news hit that we couldn’t get our visas and we were pulling out of the competition it was just a rollercoaster of emotions.

Nick hit me up and asked if I had a couple of months in me to come back. To be honest, I hadn’t trained for a bit. I had been in holiday mode. We actually booked me and my wife flights, my wife booked flights for us for a little family European holiday. We were going to go. We booked the first two legs of it to France and Turkey. And then we were going to try and go to Bosnia, Italy, Greece and then head back home – just because of the visa situation and what-not. But when Nick hit me up and Trent hit me up, it was like ‘Wow’.

It took me 24-48 hours to think about it and then I just thought, it’s just the challenge, it’s just the challenge that I get so excited about. It lights that fire inside of you, you know. For me, you’re a long time retired, I’m not going into a Roosters team that came 12th or 13th the year before, they’re back-to-back World Champions. I’m 35, I haven’t been training so I guess it’s against me in that sense, but for me, that’s the challenge. That’s the reason why. That’s the reason why I said ‘Yeah, okay, let’s go’. My wife was a little bit upset having to cancel those two flights. I guess the European family holiday will have to wait.

DANNY: You’ve done everything there is in the game, do you risk any part of your legacy by coming back at this time?

SONNY: I think I just want to be known as a sportsman who gave it a crack. You know what I mean? And for myself going back to a back-to-back championship team like the Roosters, for me, that’s the challenge is to try and make that side. I know a lot of people and a lot of outside talk will be about competitions and winning this or that. For me, it’s just about trying to make that squad – that’s the challenge there.

I think if I sat back and try to play it safe all the time, there would be nothing really to talk about I guess, or there would be no career highlights.

DANNY: You’ve always been a risk-taker in that sense, and you’ve backed your determination and your mindset, is this what this is about – backing your strength of mind?

SONNY: I think so. I mean, I could have just gone on holiday. My flights were actually booked, I couldn’t cancel them or get a refund, I just had to put them on hold. But I was just laying there at night and thinking, ‘Damn, 35, can I still do it?’ Can I play amongst some of the best players in the world again? Just that type of buzz. I thought, well I’ve got a couple of months in me I can just go hard again and see how it all unfolds. I don’t want to be retired and have that, ‘Oh well, you should have given it a crack.’

DANNY: You’ve obviously got a lot going on at the moment, you’re coming back into Australia, do you have to go into quarantine? How are you mentally prepared for that?

SONNY: Like I said it’s been a whirlwind the last few days. We’ve pretty much packed up the whole house in three or four days. My poor wife. It’s been a grind packing up the house. But we’ve got four kids under five. So that’s challenging in itself. We came a day early before we fly out at the airport [hotel] and just getting a taste of this, of what quarantine will be like. So yes, we definitely have to quarantine. I think just getting the family back, getting the quarantine done. Hopefully, God willing, nice and peacefully – and still married at the end of it. I guess that’s just something we’re going to have to do.

I think that’s another challenge. I haven’t been training and I haven’t played for six months, coming back to try and play at the highest level with some of the best players in the world and just make that team. That’s going to be a challenge. But then also, not having two weeks where it won’t be the greatest prep to try and get back into the team. So we’ve just got to see how we go. Do my best.

DANNY: Is it even too big a challenge for you, Sonny? A lot of people are saying ‘Okay, he’s going to come back, but he won’t be the player that we knew and we saw on the highlight reels who was such a legend of the game?’

SONNY: Time will tell. But I’m telling you, I’m 35, I’m not 27 anymore, I’m not 21 anymore – I’m 35. I’m just coming back to do my best and give it a crack and I enjoy playing, I enjoy the challenge. And it was just a challenge that I didn’t want to be [thinking] ‘Well, you didn’t give it a crack’ or ‘You weren’t vulnerable enough to put yourself into that position to give yourself a challenge.’ How can I tell my kids to strive to be whatever they want to be when old mate was just sitting here on his, resting on his laurels when this opportunity came up.

DANNY: There’s a lot of talk back here that the NRL are bending rules to get you back, allowing you to have a couple of contracts. How do you feel about that?

SONNY: I just think I really want to appreciate Peter [V’landys] and his forward-thinking. I understand I’m not 21 anymore, I understand that even though I might not be the player that I once was, I know that what I bring to the table. A lot of people will put a bit more eyes on the beautiful game of rugby league, and he’s a forward thinker in that sense.

Like I said, when I had that couple of days to think about it and ran back and said, ‘I’m in’, I didn’t think about any of that type of stuff. That’s you guys. You guys build up stories about ‘Oh, he’s doing this’ or ‘They’re getting this privilege or not getting that privilege’. That’s not in my mindset. My mindset is just here and now. Okay, this is a challenge and the challenge to be honest right now is getting these four kids and my Mash’Allah (Arabic phrase meaning to show appreciation) wife back to Australia in one piece and getting through quarantine still married and a happy family.

DANNY: You’re very focused on your diet and training, I guess you’ll have special requirements while you’re in quarantine for your diet and your training?

SONNY: Halal, brother. As long as it’s Halal, I’m all good.

