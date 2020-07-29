NRL news, How racism sent Latrell Mitchell to the edge of retirement

NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell has revealed he considered walking away from the game amid a spate of vile racist messages late last year.

Mitchell was famously vocal in September when he called out racist attacks he was copping via social media. Mitchell said he was never going to take a step back against the abuse, but the taller he stood, the more the trolls pushed.

Two months later, the dual premiership star would find himself at the centre of a high-profile off-season switch away from the Roosters to arch-enemies South Sydney, and the messages only got worse from there.

It was at that point the 22-year-old was set to hang up the boots and set off into early retirement, as he drew parallels between his own struggle and that of fellow indigenous athlete and Swans great Adam Goodes.

“Honestly, I was that close to giving up,” Mitchell told The Daily Telegraph.

“I thought, why don’t I just go get a -to-five job and not be in the spotlight?

“Adam Goodes retired in a disappointing way, getting booed every game. There’s only so much a player can take before it’s enough.

“For him to stand up for what he believes in, and then get booed off, is very disappointing, and he had no choice. It affected his ability to play.

“Mental health is a major issue in the world at the moment, and Indigenous men have the highest suicide rate in the world, so that’s crazy.

“I’ve had my demons and dark times with all this racism stuff. There’s only so much a person can take before enough is enough.

“I thought if I give up now, I’m giving these people what they want – there are a lot of people who want me to fail, and I’m not the type of person to give up.”

Mitchell said the hate speech took him back to when he was an eight-year-old boy playing junior rugby in Taree on NSW’s mid-north coast, a day he heard someone yell: “Tackle the black c—“.

“My dad said, ‘Take your shirt off, let’s go, we’re not playing in this game’. I was eight years old, it was an Australian lady that said that to me,” Mitchell said.

“Racism isn’t just a topic for this week, Black Lives Matter isn’t just a trend, this is something that’s happened all my life.”

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.