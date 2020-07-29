NRL news, Canberra Raiders’ Jarrod Croker sees the lighter side of referee Ben Cummins reunion

The last time NRL referee Ben Cummins waved “six-again” during a Canberra Raiders game, it broke Jarrod Croker’s heart.

But now, nearly ten months later, the Canberra Raiders co-captain can see the funny side of their next encounter.

“Some people will probably get a laugh out of it, I’ll probably chuckle now,” Croker admitted

“I can’t say we won’t hear it cause we’ve been getting a fair few every week, we’re pretty good at giving them away at the moment.”

This Saturday’s clash between the Raiders and Cowboys will be the first time Cummins’ referees the side, since that faithful day in October last year, when a wayward hand, led to confusion, outrage and Canberra handing the ball over to the Grand Final winning Roosters.

Croker sees the lighter side of the controversial six-to-go call that cruelled the Raiders’ premiership hopes. (Getty)

But Croker said the tension between the two has long been broken, when Cummins visited the club during preseason.

Now the focus lies solely on the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Green Machine has been boosted by the return of injured players John Bateman and Curtis Scott.

However the club is yet to receive confirmation from the Queensland Government, about whether Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine will be allowed to cross the border into Queesland, after both players refused to get a flu shot.

Robinson fires up over ref controversy

“It would sort of defeat the purpose of getting a few players back this week but I’m just under the impression that everything is fine, I haven’t heard anything different and no one’s said anything different.”

“You’d like to think that they’d tell you before or at least when you name the side, so I’m assuming no news is good news.”

The Raiders will fly up and back to Townsville on Saturday.