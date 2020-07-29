NRL news | Bulldogs signed jersey scammed uncovered by Peter Tunks, police called

Former Test prop Peter Tunks has contacted police after uncovering a memorabilia scam that has cost unsuspecting people thousands of dollars.

Tunks was surfing the internet recently when he came across a signed Bulldogs 1984 premiership grand final jersey – a team he was a member of.

“I had a look at it and I thought, ‘That’s nice’ – but then I had a think and couldn’t remember ever signing the jumper,” Tunks told Wide World of Sports.

“I had a close look at ‘my’ signature and it looked like ‘Peter Tatola’ or something – it wasn’t even close.

Bulldogs players, with captain Steve Mortimer aloft, celebrate their 1984 grand final win. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“I contacted several other members of that team and they also confirmed they didn’t sign it.

“They were asking around $2000 for the signed jersey and some poor bloke probably paid it.

“That’s why I got the police involved – it’s just not right.”

Tunks also put a post on his Facebook page warning fans about the fake memorabilia.

“I just wanted people to realise that they were being scammed,” Tunks said.

“The bottom line is that if you don’t have some sort of proof of signature – like a photo of the player signing the item – chances are it is fake.

“I was immediately inundated with over 100 comments from people who realised they had been ripped off.”

Peter Tunks in action for Canterbury during their 1984 premiership-winning season. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Tunks warned that the scammers weren’t just targeting rugby league supporters and had few morals.

“I got told by someone in the know that the day after (basketball legend) Kobe Bryant died, the internet was flooded with jerseys and other memorabilia with ‘his signature’ on them,” Tunks said.