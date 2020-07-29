No new COVID-19 cases in latest round of NBA testing

Major League Baseball may dealing with a serious coronavirus problem, but the NBA’s bubble appears to be holding. The latest round of testing at the Walt Disney World campus resulted in no new cases of COVID-19, the league and its players association tweeted in a joint statement. No positive results were recorded among the 344 players who have been tested since July 20.

The news comes at an opportune time as the NBA prepares to tip off its schedule of reseeding games Thursday night. This is the third round of testing since players, coaches and staff members reported to Orlando roughly three weeks ago, notes Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News (Twitter link). Two cases were reported from July 7 to 13 and none from July 13 to 19.

Several players have tested positive in their home markets during that time. They are required to return two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart before being given clearance to travel to Disney World. Players who receive excused absences to leave the campus are required to quarantine for at least four days upon returning.