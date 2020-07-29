Nick Markakis changes mind, will return to Braves after opting out

Nick Markakis, apparently, is returning to baseball amid the Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak.

The Atlanta Braves right fielder is returning to the team after three weeks away, according to The Athletic’s David O’Brien and Ken Rosenthal. He originally opted out in early July after participating in June workouts with the team. The outfielder cited Freddie Freeman’s grueling battle with the coronavirus as a reason to sit out — he didn’t want to take the chance of being infected.

Markakis becomes the first player to change his mind about opting out, and O’Brien and Rosenthal report that he felt guilty watching the Braves start the season 2-3 on the road.

The 36-year-old went through a reinstatement process with Major League Baseball and is ready to return to the field.

Markakis has mainly played in the outfield throughout his career, though he could see time in the new National League designated hitter slot. The Braves have been rotating Marcell Ozuna, Freeman and Matt Adams in the position.

Markakis, a three-time Gold Glove winner, averaged .285 at the plate last season with 62 RBI and home runs.

With the Braves currently in third place in the NL East, getting Markakis back should help kickstart their lineup, especially considering he’s a leader in the locker room.