Nick Kyrgios caught up in Borna Coric roast over COVID-19 debalce

Croatian tennis star Borna Coric has taken aim at Australia’s Nick Kyrgios for calling out players who have ignored COVID-19 restrictions.

Kyrgios has earned widespread support for his vocal condemnation of leading players, including Novak Djokovic, who played in the Adria Tour exhibition last month.

The event in Belgrade turned into a debacle, with no social distancing, resulting in Djokovic, Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dmitrov and Coric all testing positive to coronavirus.

Kyrgios called the decision to go ahead with the event “boneheaded” and became embroiled in a social media spat with Boris Becker after pictures emerged of Alex Zverev dancing in a room full of people.

Coric, currently ranked 33 in the world, said Kyrgios was simply looking for a fight.

“I read what he wrote, but I simply don’t care since he likes to be a ‘general after a battle’,” Coric told the Jutarnji List newspaper.

“If someone else was teaching lessons I would have maybe understood, but Kyrgios … It’s somehow not realistic.

“But OK, it’s his style, that’s how he functions, I have no problem with that neither does it bother me on personal level.”

Kyrgios described Zverev as “selfish” after the pictures emerged of him partying just days after he’d vowed to self-isolate.

“I agree it is not good, Zverev did a bad thing, but I don’t see a need to criticise fellow players in such a way,” Coric said.

“I wouldn’t do it, but again — it’s Kyrgios.”

Coric admitted he was “pretty shocked” when he first tested positive for COVID-19 but said he never showed any symptoms.

The 23-year-old said he spoke with Djokovic over the following days who also failed to show any symptoms.

“As far as I know he also didn’t have them (symptoms),” Coric said.