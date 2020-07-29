NFL Star Marquise Goodwin Opts Out of 2020 Season to Keep Baby Safe Amid Pandemic

Instagram

Recalling the time when he lost three babies, the Philadelphia Eagles player stresses, ‘I won’t take the chance of experiencing another loss because of my selfish decision-making.’

Fans of NFL will not see Marquise Goodwin taking the field this year. The Philadelphia Eagles player has announced that he’d be opting out of this year’s season until he is convinced that the world becomes a safe environment for everyone. This is because he doesn’t want his baby daughter to contract the deadly Coronavirus.

Explaining his reason through a YouTube video, Marquise recalled the time when he chose to put work before his family and that resulted in him regretting his decision. “We lost our twin boys. We had three angel babies to watch as their heartbeats grew more and more faint by the minute until it stopped,” he explained. “I’m holding these babies, y’all, and I’m seeing my babies heartbeats grow weaker and weaker. Like, imagine that. You know what I’m saying?”

Following the tragedy, Marquise and his wife had a hard time bouncing back from the losses until their first child together, a baby girl named Marae, was born in 2019. Thus, in order to keep their baby safe and prevent another loss, Marquise decided to sit out this season. “This right here, this is my reason. She is the reason I’m opting out for the season,” he said while showing off his daughter. “After choosing football so many times, I feel like I’m inclined to make the right decision by finally choosing my family first, and that’s real talk.”

Marquise added, “I won’t take the chance of experiencing another loss because of my selfish decision-making. I can’t do it. Therefore, I’ve chosen to opt out for playing only for this [2020] season or until medical professionals all around the world agree it’s a safe environment for everyone and not just NFL players.”





To conclude his video, Marquise let it be known that despite his decision, he still loves football and his team. “It doesn’t mean anything than besides the fact that I’m protecting [my wife and daughter.] These are my pride and joy. I live for these two, I die for these two,” Marquise said.