New National Agreement to empower Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders

Australia’s governments will commit to a New National Agreement to improve the life outcomes of the nation’s Indigenous communities. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP/AAP)

The National Cabinet, the Australian Local Government Association, and a coalition of peak Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations (the Coalition of Peaks) will tomorrow announce a “new national agreement” aimed at improving the quality of life for the country’s Indigenous communities .

“It is a pledge from all governments to change the way they work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and organisations through four Priority Reforms that were overwhelmingly supported during the community engagements led by the Coalition of Peaks late last year,” they said in a statement.

The landmark roadmap agreement promises to create new partnerships between governments and Indigenous communities, boost community-run organisations, tackle structural racism and increase the sharing of information to help decision making in collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups.

Each area will also have a set target to work toward each year, reported publicly, and to keep the country’s leaders accountable to their promises.

The agreement also sets out 16 additional target areas governments and peak groups will work on to improve life outcomes for Indigenous Australians, including education, employment, justice, health and housing.

The landmark agreement sets out goals, as negotiated by Indigenous Australians, for governments to help boost Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (Getty)

“Our country has unforgivable gaps in the life outcomes of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other Australians in all aspects of life,” Pat Turner, the lead convenor of the Coalition of Peaks, said in a statement.

“These gaps have burdened our people and caused the erosion of health and well-being of generations of First Nations Australians.

“The National Agreement represents a turning point in our country’s efforts to close these gaps.”

The agreement also comes alongside a politically turbulent backdrop in Australia of Black Lives Matters protests that have called for justice and equality for the nation’s Indigenous populations. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (Getty)

Mr Turner said the agreement marks the first in Australia’s history a national plan has been designed based on negotiations with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

The new agreement comes after talks with more than 4000 Indigenous Australians.