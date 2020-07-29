NBA Star Lou Williams Serving 10-Day Quarantine For Going To Magic City Strip Club!!

NBA Lou Williams is now serving a 10-day quarantine after leaving his NBA bubble to head to Magic City strip club to buy some wings.

Williams faced criticism after he confirmed that he visited Atlanta’s Magic City after attending his grandfather’s funeral.

Retired player Kendrick Perkins hopped online to scold Williams. The quarantine means that he will miss two games. “I’ve been to Magic City, the wings are fire,” Perkins said in a clip from Get Up. “But in this case, in all seriousness… c’mon Lou Will, you gotta do better, man. Lou Will is a 16-year vet, he knows better. He should know how to be more mature.”

Williams did not waster any time clapping back:

“15 years in this business and the most dirt you have on my name is stopping to get hot wings during a pandemic,” wrote Williams on Twitter. “Perk. Shut up. And stop laughing and saying it’s just tv when you run into me too.”

He continued, “But I digress. I went home to see a man off to his final resting place that was a giant in my life. I don’t want that to get lost in all this attention. So again, LONG LIVE THE GREAT PAUL WILLIAMS SR. back to my quarantine so I can join the guys soon. Peace.”