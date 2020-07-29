NBA Star Lou Williams Serving 10-Day Quarantine For Going To Magic City Strip Club!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

NBA Lou Williams is now serving a 10-day quarantine after leaving his NBA bubble to head to Magic City strip club to buy some wings.

Williams faced criticism after he confirmed that he visited Atlanta’s Magic City after attending his grandfather’s funeral.

Retired player Kendrick Perkins hopped online to scold Williams. The quarantine means that he will miss two games. “I’ve been to Magic City, the wings are fire,” Perkins said in a clip from Get Up. “But in this case, in all seriousness… c’mon Lou Will, you gotta do better, man. Lou Will is a 16-year vet, he knows better. He should know how to be more mature.” 

