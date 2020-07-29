NBA and coronavirus: No positive COVID-19 tests reported on day before restart

The NBA has completed its final round of COVID-19 testing before the resumption of the 2019-20 season, with no players testing positive.

The New Orleans Pelicans face the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a double header on Thursday at Walt Disney World, Orlando.

A statement from the NBA and the National Basketball Players’ Association (NBPA) detailed 344 tests had taken place in the league’s on-site ‘bubble’ since the previous results were announced on July 20, with no players providing any cause for concern.

There were similarly zero positives from 346 tests in the previous batch. On July 13, two players returned positives from 322 tests.

The 22 participating teams each played three inter-squad scrimmages in the seven days up to and including Tuesday this week.