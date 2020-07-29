MPs need to ask ‘unpleasant, sharp’ questions of the executive – Speaker Thandi Modise

MPs should ask “unpleasant, sharp” questions to the executive, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise says.

Modise admitted that ensuring Parliament performed during the Covid-19 pandemic was a “headache”.

The EFF wrote to Parliament to ask for an ad hoc committee to investigate Covid-19-related corruption.

Parliament’s focus is now on “sharpening” individual MPs abilities to ask the “unpleasant, sharp” questions, as it appears that this has gone soft, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise says.

She was responding to questions and comments from MPs on the Joint Standing Committee on Financial Management of Parliament on Tueday.

Modise said, as the Covid-19 reached South African shores, Parliament “had to suspend the way we used to do business” and she and the other presiding officers – chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo, his deputy Sylvia Lucas and Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli – had discussed the following: “Now that we have a Command Centre on Covid-19 and there is a national disaster, how do we ensure that those decisions, those resources, are deployed in accordance with the law, the Constitution in the protection of South Africans?

“It is absolutely untrue that Parliament has not been working,” Modise said.

“If that is the perception, the people should ask us.”

She said at the start of the sixth term, after last year’s elections, the presiding officers had realised the need to “sharpen the capacity of members”.

“Because we were worried that, over the years, the sharpness of the individual MP, the ability of the individual MP to stand on the floor of the House or in his or her space in the committee, to ask those unpleasant, sharp questions of the executive, we thought was going soft,” she said.

She said, therefore, the focus had been on capacitating the members and making sure the administration is there to help the MPs focus on doing their jobs.

‘Know your story’

“We don’t want to be ceremonial. We want MPs who know their stories.”

She said MPs should become experts in their fields.

“So, the capacity of Parliament to perform during this period is a headache that we are always grappling with.”

She added that the situation was temporary.

Modise said legislation allowed ministers to make regulations and, while Parliament wrote laws, it couldn’t amend regulations.

But, she said, oversight committees did have the right to ask all questions.

She said MPs should ask questions that were in their constituencies’ and the whole country’s interest.

“A Member of Parliament is never wrong. No question is ever unimportant or wrong. A Member of Parliament must put questions to us. It is our duty, Ntate Masondo and I, to back an MP, even if that MP puts me in a corner,” she said.

“Basically, we are there to ensure the people of South Africa are protected.”

Rampant corruption

Later on Tuesday, the EFF in a statement called for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to scrutinise every department’s Covid-19 related expenditure, as allegations of corruption are starting to spread as fast as the virus.

In a statement, the EFF said it had “witnessed with disdain” this “rampant corruption”.

“Parliament has in the past been chastised for not doing anything about State Capture, and as the EFF we refuse to be part of an impotent Parliament that is not proactive in fighting what is now a pandemic of corruption,” reads the party’s statement.

It said it had written to Modise to table an urgent motion to establish an ad hoc committee that would summon public officials and representatives to report “all corruption and wrong-doing”.

The EFF said a member of the opposition should chair this committee, which should have six ANC MPs, two DA MPs, one1 EFF MP, and 3 from the other parties.

Early in the lockdown, the DA also wrote to Tsenoli to ask for an ad hoc committee on Covid-19. This was turned down, with Tsenoli calling the request “so broad and of such a nature that it would not be feasible to expect a single ad hoc committee to perform”.

