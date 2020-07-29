Most TD staff to work from home until the end of 2020 and possibly into 2021

Article content

Toronto-Dominion Bank is joining Bank of Nova Scotia in telling many employees to continue working from home for the rest of the year — and maybe longer — to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For most colleagues currently working from home, we expect that this will remain the reality until the end of the calendar year, and possibly into 2021,” Kenn Lalonde, Toronto-Dominion’s executive vice president of human resources, said Wednesday in a memo to the bank’s Canadian and U.S. employees. “In cases where colleagues are required to return to the office, we will make every effort to provide four weeks advance notice.”

Those employees who are already going into work, such as branch staff, will have to wear face masks at all Toronto-Dominion locations and when visiting customers, clients and vendors, Lalonde said. Visitors will be encouraged to wear masks as well, even in places where doing so isn’t mandatory. The bank, Canada’s second-largest, also created a mobile app for health and exposure screening, with a daily self-assessment required for employees to enter a workplace.