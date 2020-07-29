More details surface on PS5 feature that lets you instantly jump into specific parts of games

A clearer look at one of the PlayStation 5’s signature features has seemingly hit the internet.

In a since-removed preview of racing game WRC9, Gamereactor mentioned a PS5 feature called ‘Activities’ that will let players instantly jump into specific parts of a game.

In the case of WRC9, this means that you can load a desired race right from your PS5 dashboard, without needing to boot up the game and navigate menus to find it.

Notably, this sounds exactly like a feature that PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny teased in an exclusive Wired interview last year.

“Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don’t want the player to have to boot the game, see what’s up, boot the game, see what’s up,” said Cerny.”

“Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them — and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like.”

While Cerny was vague on what this feature was called or how it would actually work in practice, the Gamereactor article gives a clearer idea on the matter. Activities also seems to be the feature that was outlined in a Sony patent that surfaced in March.

Given all of this information, it seems that Sony is looking to leverage the PS5’s SSD to offer a more streamlined and convenient gaming experience. It’s easy to imagine Activities being used to let you jump into a Battle Royale Trios lobby in Call of Duty: Warzone right when you turn on your console, or maybe even a specific section of New York City in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, among other applications.

That said, PlayStation has yet to officially comment on the specifics of Activities, assuming that name is indeed even accurate. As it stands, the company is expected to hold a ‘State of Play’ presentation sometime in August to reveal more about the PS5, according to VentureBeat‘s Jeff Grubb.

While it’s unclear whether this event will just be focused on games, the fact of the matter is that Sony still has yet to provide several major details on the console itself, such as price or release date. Therefore, an impending hardware-focused reveal would make sense, especially as Xbox is heavily rumoured to be holding one next month as well.

Source: Gamereactor Via: Eurogamer