Mnuchin says China’s TikTok under federal CFIUS review By

WASHINGTON () – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday social media app TikTok is under federal government review and a recommendation will be made to President Donald Trump on it.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, is looking at TikTok, Mnuchin said.

Trump said before leaving the White House on a trip to Texas that they are thinking about a decision on the matter.

