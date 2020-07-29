Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak up to 18 known cases

Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus outbreak impacting members of the Miami Marlins continues to get worse before it gets better.

Wednesday afternoon, ESPN and other outlets reported that the confirmed number of coronavirus cases among Miami’s traveling party rose to 18 after another player returned a positive test. 16 players and two staff members have thus far tested positive.

MLB shut the Marlins down through at least the weekend to keep the uncontrolled virus outbreak within the organization. The Philadelphia Phillies, who hosted Miami over the weekend, won’t play before Saturday, at the earliest, as the team undergoes additional testing and monitoring.

No members of the Phillies have tested positive for the virus since the club’s exposure to the Miami outbreak. On Monday, epidemiologist Dr. Zachary Binney said on the “Starkville” podcast that both clubs should be sidelined for at least five days so the league could determine the extent of the outbreak before continuing their seasons as normal.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today has speculated Miami’s outbreak may have been caused by some players breaking league health and safety protocols.