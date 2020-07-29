Melbourne to play ‘home’ match in Adelaide as AFL announces revised fixture for Round 11 and 12

Melbourne will now play a ‘home’ game at the Adelaide Oval against North Melbourne in Round 11 as a part of the AFL’s most recently revised fixture changes.

The clash between the Demons and Kangaroos, which was originally scheduled to be played at Blundstone Arena in Tasmania, has bene moved due to the Tasmanian government’s recent tightening of border restrictions.

In addition to the Melbourne-North clash, Geelong’s Round 12 match against Port Adelaide has been moved from the Gabba in Brisbane to Metricon Stadium in the Gold Coast.

The move has been made with the home of protecting the playing surface, given there are three other matches scheduled to be played at the Gabba in Round 12.

Melbourne will play a ‘home’ match in Adelaide as a part of the AFL’s revised fixture for Round 11 and 12 (Getty)

Both fixtures will be played at the listed times below:

Round 11: Melbourne v North Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, Sunday, August 9, 6.10pm AEST

Round 12: Geelong v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium, Friday, August 14, 7.50pm AEST

The AFL’s most recent fixture changes come as both Sydney and the GWS Giants have been forced to depart Sydney.

While the Swans and Giants had originally planned to simply fly in and out of Queensland for its next two matches, both teams will now remain in the state before travelling to Perth.

The move comes after the Queensland government announced that it would close its borders to Greater Sydney later this week.