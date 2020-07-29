Meghan Markle’s Battle to Protect Friends’ Privacy Continues in New Court Hearing

Rushbrooke also rejected Associated Newspapers’ alleged claim that “by putting their names into a public court document,” Markle “compromised” her friends’ right to privacy.

“The true position is, let there be no doubt about it, that the claimant has done nothing of the sort. It was the defendant who made the interviews with People relevant,” he said in court.

“It was the defendant who forced the claimant to identify the names of the five friends in a court document by serving a request for further information that required those names to be given and, for her part, we submit that the claimant has done what she reasonably and sensibly could to protect their confidentiality and privacy rights.”

Rushbrooke also brought up the Mail‘s news coverage of this case. “Within hours, it is splashing extensive details of the response, the publicly available part of the document, over its website,” he said. “In other words, for its own commercial purposes.” He further blamed two MailOnline articles, one that noted Markle had named the women in confidential papers and another regarding her application to stop the women from being publicly named, for sparking publicity.

“Let there be no doubt about it, these two publications are what set off the chain reaction of other publicity given by other organs to the response,” he said. “It was the defendant and only the defendant because only the defendant had the document which started the wildfire.”