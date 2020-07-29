Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ‘caused lasting damage to royals’ says public

More than half of Britons disapprove of the way Prince Harry and wife Meghan decided to let private family matters be aired in public, a poll suggests.

Some 57 per cent fear the book Finding Freedom, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have tacitly sanctioned, has caused lasting damage to the royal family.

The biography makes bombshell claims about their spats with Prince William and wife Kate.

And more than half polled said both the Sussexes’ claimed behaviour and the serialised book – out next month – were inappropriate.







(Image: REUTERS)



Some 67 per cent had been saddened to watch the relationship between Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, and the royal family, particularly the Queen, deteriorate in so public a fashion.

And 40 per cent of the 2000 quizzed think the LA-based couple “have made their bed” and should be shut out of The Firm for good.

The royal family’s popularity had already dipped due to the scandal over Prince Andrew’s relationship with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

This was compounded by Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit royal life.

The study, by OnePoll, found 54 per cent had a lower opinion of the royals since claims about Andrew broke. And 30 per cent said their opinion has dipped since the “Megxit” fallout.

However, while the Queen remains the favourite member, Prince Harry still comes second. Kate and William are third, then Princess Anne and Prince Charles.

Meghan is the second least favourite member, behind Andrew.