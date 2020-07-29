Meek Mill Allegedly Got White Girl Pregnant: Baby Mama Looks Like Kim K!!

There’s an explosive news catching on all over social media. Two days ago, rapper Meek Mill announced that he and his longtime girlfriend (and new babys mother) Milano were separating.

The announcement by Meek seemed rather abrupt, given that the couple just welcomed a child together in May.

But now it seems that Meek may have been trying to head off a pending scandal.

Multiple social media reports say that Meek is allegedly expecting another baby – this time by a White girl.

The reports, that MTO News has not been able to independently confirm or deny, claim that Meek’s new-new baby mama bears a strong resemblance to Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian.

Meek Mill revealed on Sunday, July 26, that he and girlfriend Milan Harris have called it quits

Kanye West, 43, claimed in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, July 21, that he had “been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek” at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in L.A. “for ‘prison reform.’” The Yeezy designer claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “out of line” for spending time with Mill, seemingly alleging that Kardashian cheated on him..