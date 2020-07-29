McDonald’s closes restaurant after staff members test positive for coronavirus

A McDonald’s site has been forced to close after a number of its staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant in Sandwell, near Birmingham, saw employees infected with the deadly bug, with bosses taking the decision to shut temporarily.

It is believed the positive cases came to light in the last two days and it is unknown when it will reopen.

It comes after a spike in the area, with public health bosses warning it was “halfway to lockdown”, according to the Express and Star.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “We have proactively decided to temporarily close our Great Bridge restaurant as a precautionary measure following a rise of Covid-19 cases in the local area with five of our employees testing positive.







“We have been in contact with all the restaurant employees and also with Public Health England and the Environmental Health Officer.

“As with all of the decisions we have made across this unprecedented period, the safety of our people and customers is our absolute priority, and we will re-open as soon as we feel we can.”

Sandwell saw the rate of infection soar from 32.4 per 100,000 people compared to 23.2 the week leading up to July 26.

106 new cases were confirmed.

The fast food chain was forced to shut every branch in Scotland as coronavirus swept the nation – and only brought back drive-thru and delivery last month.

Eager customers can finally take a seat in restaurants to eat their burger and fries, but things are a little bit different from the McDonald’s everyone knows so well.

McDonald’s began opening walk-in customers at the start of July.