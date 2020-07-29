Maturity of the Crypto Derivatives Market Attracting More Institutional Investors By Cointelegraph

Maturity of the Crypto Derivatives Market Attracting More Institutional Investors
In a Cointelegraph China Great Bay Area International Blockchain Week pre-event interview on July 29, Ben Zhou, CEO of derivative exchange Bybit, argued that the maturity of the derivatives market is the main reason for institutions to enter the crypto space.
Zhou says that the biggest concern for any institution exploring crypto is the need for proper financial tools to run risk management. Risk management is out of reach without a functional, robust derivatives market. He stressed that:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.