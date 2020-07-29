‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Star Tahiry Addresses Video of Her Getting Choked by Her Beau

WE tv

On the other hand, her boyfriend Vado has denied putting his hands on the reality TV star in an upcoming episode of the show and accuses the crew of ‘great editing.’

Tahiry has a lot of people worried about her safety. Fans have urged her to break up with her boyfriend, Vado, after a clip from an upcoming episode of “Marriage Boot Camp” shows her getting choked by her man during a heated argument.

Just like any other couples appearing on the reality show, Tahiry and Vado have their share of troubles though it appears it has turned physical. In a teaser clip for the upcoming episode, she is seen explaining her situation after she accuses Vado of cheating on her with his baby mama. However, Vado doesn’t take her explanation too well.

“I look crazy to y’all, extra aggressive,” so Tahiry says before Vado jumps on her and chokes her, shocking everyone in the room. Dr. Ish quickly steps up to pull Vado off Tahiry and leads him to another room.

Dr. Ish later shared the footage on his Instagram account and warned his followers. “This is not ok y’all! Never. Ever. I couldn’t believe it happened,” so he said. “Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right.”

Tahiry herself has addressed the video footage going around, promising to give more details once she’s ready. In a post shared on Instagram, the reality TV star admitted that even though she’s “devastated” the incident would be seen by the whole nation, she could not do anything about it because it was her choice to live on camera. However, she made it clear that the incident was not scripted.

“As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man why would I ever want to relive that? There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that!” she said. “I appreciate the love & support that I’ve been receiving since this clip was released online. I ask for just a moment of privacy as I figure out the best way to address this publicly in full detail.”

Meanwhile, Vado has denied putting his hands on her and accused the crew of “great editing.”