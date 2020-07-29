Majak Daw named to play first AFL match since 2018, North Melbourne Kangaroos

Majak Daw says there is “no greater feeling” after being selected to play in his first official AFL match since the final round of the 2018 season.

Daw’s appearance in Round 9 will be his first at the AFL level after he fell from the Bolte Bridge in December 2018, leaving him with serious hip and pelvic injuries.

The 29-year-old played in North Melbourne’s VFL affiliate in 2019 before a hamstring injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Daw’s progress hit another setback earlier this year after he injured his pectoral muscle at training in the lead-up to Round 1.

Majak Daw is mobbed by his teammates after being notified of his AFL selection (Twitter)

It’s been a testing few years, a test of my character, my resilience and how I can bounce back from setbacks,” Daw told North Melbourne’s website.

“There’s no greater feeling. It’s the ultimate reward. All the hard work personally in my mental health battle.

“You just realise, even when the boys got around me, I couldn’t have done it by myself. There’s so many people involved at the footy club, my teammates, my family.”

The athletic defender’s selection was met with a rousing reception at the Kangaroos’ training session on Wednesday, with Daw mobbed by his teammates after club captain Jack Ziebell revealed the news.

“One of our own has been through a pretty substantial period in his life no doubt but we have all been a part of the journey,” Ziebell said.

“It’s been 706 days since he’s played AFL football.

“We have seen his journey, we have seen how much work he has done to get back to this point.

“It’s been an incredible journey and this feat that he is going to achieve this weekend is going to be one of the great stories in AFL footy.

“Join with me in congratulating the big fella.”

Daw made an appearance for the Kangaroos during the pre-season but had his progress curtailed (Getty)

Daw added that it was special to find out about his selection for the first time via Ziebell’s message, given the pair’s lengthy history as teammates together.

“It was pretty special having someone like Ziebs telling me that I was going to play,” he said.

“We’ve been through it a fair bit and he’s been there throughout the whole time. Even some of my other teammates, they’ve been a really good support network for me at the footy club.

“It’s good to be able to share those good moments. There’s a lot of lows in footy, this is one we can all smile about.”