Madonna Optimistic She Will Dance Again After Knee Surgery

The ‘Like a Prayer’ hitmaker is undergoing rehab treatment at home after going under the knife to fix the problem that plagued her on the road throughout her recent ‘Madame X’ tour.

Madonna has set herself a goal of ripping up the dance floor once again as she hobbles around on crutches following knee surgery.

The pop superstar underwent regenerative treatment to fix the problem that plagued her on the road throughout her recent “Madame X” tour and now she’s slowly on the mend.

Updating fans on social media on Tuesday, July 28, the 61-year-old posted clips from her 2006 music video for “Sorry” and wrote: “This video gives me hope that not only will I be walking without crutches one day soon but also Dancing and Roller Skating Again!!”.

And quoting from ABBA‘s big hit, she added: “I Miss being the Dancing Queen!! Having the time of my life!!”

Madonna is still on crutches post-surgery and undergoing rehab treatment at home.