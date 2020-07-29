Madeleine McCann investigators resume digging at German allotment

Madeleine McCann investigators have found a hidden cellar at the German allotment where kidnapping suspect Christian Brueckner allegedly lived in 2007.

Police discovered the basement in the foundations of a building which neighbours say was demolished in late 2007 or 2008, shortly after Brueckner left and months after Madeleine vanished.

Detectives have been removing slabs of building materials in a two-day search of the vegetable garden, accompanied by specialist search dogs that look for dead bodies and computer equipment.

Wolfgang Kossack, 73, who owns the plot next to Brueckner’s former allotment, told that Brueckner had lived off-grid at the site in 2007 and talked about planning his return to southern Europe.

Mr Kossack said he only realised the link to Brueckner this week when police started digging up the allotment, saying: ‘I remembered his face from the pictures in the news. And I remember his van and his dogs. I had completely forgotten about him up until then.’

Last month a former friend of Brueckner reportedly claimed the kidnap suspect told him he had a cellar at a different property which he wanted to line with metal sheets ‘like Josef Fritzl’s’.

Brueckner – who is currently in jail in northern Germany – is suspected of killing Madeleine after she vanished from her Praia da Luz holiday apartment in May 2007, the same year that Brueckner lived at the allotment.

Local media says the search at the allotment is due to end tonight, but police have not revealed what they are looking for or whether they have found it.

Slabs of building materials are removed from the allotment garden in Germany which is being dug up by investigators – where Christian Brueckner allegedly lived in the same year that Madeleine McCann vanished

An excavator on the plot of land near Hannover where Brueckner’s former neighbour says there used to be a shed and cellar

A Police officer uses a detection dog while digging at an allotment as police continue to search the area in relation to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Police work at the site where a cellar was discovered in the foundations of a building which neighbours say was demolished in 2007 or 2008

A map showing the location of Brueckner’s apartment block in Hannover and of the vegetable garden which is being searched in northern Germany

German police work during a search in a garden allotment in the northern German city of Hanover today. Brueckner’s plot of land was originally owned by someone else before it was passed onto the convicted rapist

A police officer with a sniffer dog arrive to search the allotment. Wolfgang Kossack, 73, who owns the plot next to Brueckner’s former allotment, told that Brueckner had lived off-grid at the site in 2007 and talked about planning his return to southern Europe

The Euro Hobbywerkstatt car mechanics workshop where Christian Brueckner rented a space. Brueckner rented a space at the mechanics workshop in Hanover where he worked on numerous different cars and vans

People take pictures of a skip being removed from the allotment during a search by German police. Detectives have been removing slabs of building materials in a two-day search of the vegetable garden, accompanied by specialist search dogs that look for dead bodies and computer equipment

Police forces prepare a drone to overfly an allotment as police continue to search the area in relation to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

A sign on the ground reading ‘No entry to the property. Parents are liable for their children’, that the police removed from a path leading to the garden allotment

Soft borders would have made it simple to take Madeleine to Germany Madeleine’s kidnapper would have had little difficulty driving her 1,700 miles from Portugal to Germany because of the continent’s open borders. If Brueckner kidnapped Madeleine, he would have had to drive through Portugal, Spain, France and possibly the Benelux countries to reach Germany – all of which been members of the Schengen open-borders agreement since it was created in 1995. Other German borders were opened later in 2007, including those with the Czech Republic and Poland. The 2019 Netflix documentary The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann showed footage of cars crossing the border into Spain just hours after Madeleine vanished – driving right past a police patrol which was meant to be checking them. Even a van with blacked-out windows was allowed to cross the border and leave Portugal without having its contents inspected. Ernie Allen, the former president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said in the documentary that Portuguese police had been ‘slow’ to impose checks.

Speaking to , Mr Kossack said: ‘Christian Brueckner had the garden next to mine. He arrived in 2007 and left within a year. He told me that he was living off the grid, that he had not registered with the authorities – no one knew he was there.

‘He never did any gardening. He did not plant anything or try to grow anything. He just sat around drinking beer.

‘At the there was a building on the garden. It was a small wooden structure with only one room to keep tools and other things but it had a kitchen.

‘The building was not really a house, you might call it a shed. But it had a cellar and underneath there would be foundations. This building was destroyed in 2008.’

Bild quoted a neighbour saying that the building with the basement discovered today was removed in late 2007, after several German media outlets reported on the find.

Mr Kossack, a retired electrician, said he remembered Brueckner took it over in 2007 because the allotments had only been handed out by the local authorities the year before.

Brueckner’s plot of land was originally owned by someone else before it was passed onto the convicted rapist.

Mr Kossack, who has tended his own parcel of land since 2006, said Brueckner disappeared in 2008 and he never saw him again.

‘Sometimes a young woman would be there with him,’ he said. ‘She seemed to be his girlfriend. ‘He had two dogs – a big one and a small one – who were quite annoying. They would come into my garden to do their business.

‘I remember he called the small dog, Frau Muller [a German nickname for a housewife].’

Before Brueckner left, he talked about his outside of Germany. ‘Brueckner said he preferred southern Europe because he liked the warm weather and said he would go back there,’ his neighbour said.

‘He did not say which country. He had a VW Transporter van and parked it next to the allotment and lived in the vehicle.

‘The van was registered in Hannover but Brueckner had not paid the tax on the vehicle.

‘I asked Bruecker what he did for a job. He said he was a car mechanic. I asked him why he didn’t repair his own van because it was always leaking diesel onto the ground. He said he would get around to it sometime.’

He added: ‘I feel so sorry for the parents of Madeleine McCann. I hope they can find out what happened to their daughter.’

Police today began a second day of searching an allotment garden near Hannover as part of their Madeleine McCann investigation, close to where suspect Christian Brueckner once lived

The Hobbywerkstatt mechanics workshop in the Hannover-Linden district of the city is one a dozen independent car garages in the area. The garage is a short drive from the flat where Brueckner lived from 2010 after returning from Portugal

A piece of specialist equipment carried by German police who today discovered a hidden cellar in the allotment garden

Up to 100 officers using small diggers and sniffer dogs were today continuing to excavate the vegetable garden outside Hannover, where Brueckner lived after the three-year-old vanished in 2007

A digger was at work during the search, which was largely obscured from the eyes of the public by fences and trees today

Specialist search dogs that look for dead bodies and computer equipment are being used as part of the huge investigation that is currently scouring the vegetable garden for a second day

Investigators arrive with their equipment with a police van behind them this morning as the search continues at an allotment linked to Madeleine kidnapping suspect Christian Brueckner in Germany

Brueckner’s last known address in Hannover was at this apartment block, around three miles from the allotment which is being searched by German police today

Christian Brueckner (right) is prime suspect in the kidnap and murder of three-year-old Madeleine (left) in 2007 while she was on holiday in Praia da Luz

British police questioned garage owner about Madeleine British detectives searching for Madeleine McCann questioned a garage owner in Germany and took away documents and materials relating to prime suspect Christian Brueckner, can reveal. Brueckner rented a space at the Euro Hobbywerkstatt car mechanics workshop in Hanover where he worked on numerous different cars and vans. The owner of the garage has told how Brueckner would spend hours repairing vehicles but revealed nothing of his criminal past. He told : ‘I know Christian Brueckner because he rented a space at the workshop. He did not work for me. ‘British police and the German police have come here to talk to me and I told them everything I know about him. ‘The detectives took away everything to do with him. ‘A lot of people have been asking me questions about this. But the police must be able to able to do their work. ‘I am very sad for the family of Madeleine McCann. I feel very sorry for her parents.’ The mechanics workshop in the Hannover-Linden district of the city is one a dozen independent car garages in the area. The garage is a short drive from the flat where Brueckner lived from 2010 after returning from Portugal.

Up to 100 officers using small diggers and sniffer dogs were today continuing to excavate the vegetable garden outside Hannover, where Brueckner lived after the three-year-old vanished in 2007.

The sky above the plot was declared a no-fly zone, according to the local Hannoversche Allgemeine newspaper.

A tent has been erected on the plot concealing the exact nature of the search, and a wide cordon with wire netting has set been up around the allotment.

Two small tents have been set up in a field opposite the main dig site, while a fleet of German police vehicles lined the side of the small country road while commuter traffic drove past.

An apartment block in Hannover has been identified as Brueckner’s last known address in the city, and German media says he may have lived on the allotment itself – possibly in his trailer.

German authorities have released few details about the allotment search, beyond confirming that it was part of the Madeleine investigation. The search began on Tuesday after a preliminary inspection on Monday.

The allotment is only a short drive away from an apartment block where Brueckner is known to have stayed while living in Hannover, and the ‘Havana Club’ bar which he is thought to have frequented is also nearby.

Asked by Bild about Brueckner’s connection to the allotment, the suspect’s lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher said he could not comment on the police operation.

Pressed on why the allotment was being searched, Fuelscher told the newspaper that ‘I think we’ll find out the reason soon’.

According to local newspaper HAZ, detectives discovered and searched the cellar of a gazebo which had once stood on the site but has long since been demolished.

Brueckner is currently in prison in Kiel for drug offences and had launched legal proceedings for an early release after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

The two-thirds benchmark passed on June 7, leading to fears he could be released and subsequently disappear before the Maddie case was resolved.

However, he has now dropped his bid, though he is still appealing against a conviction for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz where Madeleine vanished in 2007.

The drugs conviction is due to keep him behind bars until shortly before the end of January next year and, after that, a seven year jail term for the rape will kick in unless he wins his appeal.

An excavator at the allotment today where police are searching for a second day but have not revealed what they are expecting to find

A police car stands in a grain field near the garden allotment in northern Germany which is by the side of a canal

Journalists report from outside the allotment which police have been searching for two days in the latest twist to the long-running Madeleine McCann case

Police put up a screen at the allotment near Hannover today which is the site of a major search by German authorities

A tent was set up at the search site, where police are said to have uncovered a cellar underneath a long-demolished gazebo

A man operates a digger behind fencing at the allotment in northern Germany today, close to where the suspect once lived

Detectives have been bagging up pieces of evidence and yesterday discovered a cellar underneath a long-demolished gazebo as they scour for clues that could link Brueckner to Madeleine’s disappearance

Brueckner is thought to have worked in a car repair shop while living in Hannover, and his last known address in Germany was 40 miles away in Braunschweig.

German media says he received at least two criminal convictions from a Hannover court, one for forging documents in 2010 and another for theft in 2013.

He split his between Germany and Portugal from 2013 to 2015, prosecutors in Hannover have said.

At the end of 2012, he reportedly opened a small shop in Braunschweig with his then girlfriend. After they split up, he continued to run the shop alone until he gave it up 18 months later, along with the adjacent apartment.

Police were yesterday seen digging up the garden with an excavator after fencing off the allotment and sending in a sniffer dog to assist their search,.

‘I can confirm that the search is being carried out in connection with our investigations into the Maddie case,’ said Julia Meyer from the prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig.

Some of the detectives were wearing forensic suits and putting possible pieces of evidence into plastic bags, while others were using rakes and shovels to scour for clues.

Meyer, the prosecutors’ office spokeswoman, said she could not give any further details on the operation but added only that police would ‘still need some more to finish.’

The search was being carried out by officials from the prosecutors’ office in Braunschweig, where Brueckner was convicted of rape last year, and the German federal police.

Police continue their digging operations at the vegetable garden near Hannover today in the hope of finding clues to link Brueckner to Madeleine’s disappearance

A German police officer stands chest-deep in a hole while a sniffer dog watches on at an allotment near Hannover yesterda where authorities are digging up a garden in their search for Madeleine McCann

German police use an excavator at an allotment garden near Hannover yesterday in an operation linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007

Police were digging up the the garden with ‘heavy equipment’ including an excavator after fencing off the allotment this morning

What do we know about Maddie murder suspect Christian Brueckner and his criminal past? 1976: Christian Brueckner is born in Würzburg under a different name. He was adopted by the Brueckner family and took their surname. 1992: Brueckner is arrested on suspicion of burglary in his hometown of Wurzburg, Bavaria. 1994: He is given a two-year youth jail sentence for ‘abusing a child’ and ‘performing sex acts in front of a child’. 1995: Brueckner arrives in Portugal as an 18-year-old backpacker and begins working in catering in the seaside resorts of Lagos and Praia da Luz. But friends say he became involved with a criminal syndicate trafficking drugs into the Algarve. September 2005: He dons a mask and breaks into an apartment where he rapes a 72-year-old American tourist. The victim was bound, gagged, blindfolded and whipped with a metal cane before being raped for 15 minutes. She said afterwards that he had clearly enjoyed ‘torturing’ her before the rape. April 2007: He moves out of a farmhouse and into a campervan now linked to the crime. The farmhouse is cleaned and a bag of wigs and ‘exotic clothes’ is found. May 3, 2007: Madeleine McCann is snatched at around 10pm from her bed as her parents eat tapas with friends yards away. Brueckner’s mobile phone places him in the area that night. He returns to his native Germany shortly after that. October 2011: He is sentenced to 21 months for ‘dealing narcotics’ in Niebüll, in northern Germany. 2014: He moves to Braunschweig where he starts running a town-centre kiosk. He then goes back to Portugal with a girlfriend. 2016: He is back in Germany. He is given 15 months in prison for ‘sexual abuse of a child in the act of creating and possessing child pornographic material’. May 3, 2017: Brueckner is said to be in a bar with a friend when a ten-year anniversary appeal following Madeleine’s disappearance is shown on German television. He is said to have told him in a bar that he ‘knew all about’ what happened to her. The friend apparently went to police. June 2017: He heads back to Portugal and is extradited again to Germany to face 15 months’ imprisonment for the sexual abuse of a child. August 2018: After his release from prison he lives on the streets. But he was jailed again for drug offences. September 2018: Brueckner is arrested in Milan and extradited to Germany and to face trial for raping the American tourist after a DNA match to hair found at the scene. July 2019: He is jailed for 21 months for drug dealing in the northern German resort of Sylt. August 2019: Brueckner is charged with the rape of the American tourist in Praia da Luz in 2005. December 2019: He is convicted of rape raping the tourist based on DNA evidence. He is given a seven year sentence, but has not yet started it because of an ongoing appeal. June 4, 2020: Brueckner is named by German media as the prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Brueckner, a career criminal, was identified as the new lead suspect in June after German police released a trove of new evidence including details of his cars and phone numbers, urging people to come forward with new tip-offs.

Investigators in Germany said at the that Madeleine was assumed to be dead, going further than British police who are still treating the toddler’s disappearance as a missing-person case.

Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, last month denied receiving a letter from German investigators stating that ‘there is evidence or proof’ Madeleine is dead.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the German investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance, said that a letter had been written to the couple, but would not reveal what it said.

Mr Wolters said prosecutors have ‘concrete evidence’, but not ‘forensic evidence’ that Madeleine was killed by the suspect and may ‘know more’ than Scotland Yard, who are still treating the case as a missing person investigation.

The Metropolitan Police maintain their active investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance, Operation Grange, is a missing person inquiry as there is no ‘definitive evidence whether Madeleine is alive or dead’.

In the days after the renewed appeal, Scotland Yard said they received hundreds of tips to their Operation Grange team.

Portuguese authorities are also continuing their investigation and earlier this month searched a series of wells in the Algarve region.

Police and divers in the Algarve region examined a series disused wells in Vila do Bispo, around 10 miles from Praia da Luz.

Multiple investigators were at the scene with specialist diving equipment to examine the wells, with the largest thought to be more than 40ft deep.

Brueckner is known to have lived on the Algarve coast and his Portuguese mobile phone received a half-hour phone call in Praia da Luz around an hour before Madeleine went missing 13 years ago – a key piece of evidence in the German investigation.

Police hope to track down the person who placed the call, regarding them as a crucial witness to Brueckner’s movements on the night of Madeleine’s disappearance.

Brueckner made a living doing odd jobs in the area where Madeleine disappeared, and was also known to have burgled hotel rooms and holiday flats.

He has not yet spoken to investigators, who say they are convinced that he has committed other sex attacks.

Madeleine went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007, a few days before her fourth birthday, as her parents dined with friends at a nearby tapas bar.

Despite a huge international manhunt, no trace of her has been found, nor has anyone been charged over her disappearance.

In September 2007, Gerry and Kate McCann were questioned by police as formal suspects. The following July, the Portuguese police dropped their investigation because of a lack of evidence and cleared the McCanns of any involvement.

The UK government has continued to fund Scotland Yard’s investigation despite increasing doubts over whether the case would ever be solved.

The McCanns’ lawyer Rogerio Alves said police have only 22 more months to nail down the case because of a 15-year statute of limitations in Portugal.

Speaking on McCann: The Hunt for the Prime Suspect on ITV, Alves said: ‘We have a 15 years barrier, even to manslaughter, to homicide, to certain sexual offences — and even to the most serious kind of kidnapping.

‘So we are still on . But is getting short now.’

German investigators wearing protective gear are seen through the trees during their search of an allotment garden near Hannover on Tuesday morning

The area was fenced off by police today after the search got underway with ‘heavy equipment’ four miles outside Hannover

Kate and Gerry McCann (pictured together) discovered their daughter Madeleine missing in Praia da Luz in May 2007

Brueckner’s name has also been mentioned in connection with other missing children, some of whom vanished in similar circumstances to Madeleine.

In one case, five-year-old Inga Gehricke vanished from a forest in Saxony-Anhalt in 2015 and prosecutors confirmed they were probing possible connections to the McCann case, while saying that Brueckner was not currently a suspect.

He reportedly had a property in the town of Neuwegersleben, around 60 miles south-west of Stendal when Inga went missing.

Separately, the family of German six-year-old René Hasse, who went missing in the Algarve in 1996, revealed that police are re-investigating the case for the first in 20 years.

Dutch police have also prepared a dossier for German police to look for a possible link to the disappearance of seven-year-old Jair Soares in 2005.

Jair went missing when he went to buy chips near the town of Monster in the South Holland province of the country on August 4, 1995.

A spokesman for police in The Hague confirmed that after announcing their intention to exchange information they have now presented the case and ‘were in talks’.

He said: ‘Presenting the case means that we look if there are any similarities between the cases. So we look for clues that connect them.’