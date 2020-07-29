Maanayata Dutt Wishes Hubby Sanjay Dutt in the Cutest way Possible



Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt are without a doubt an adorable couple. They have passed several hurdles over time and have always been by each other’s side. Maanayata celebrated her birthday a couple of days back without Sanjay Dutt as the actor is not in Mumbai currently. And today on Sanjay’s birthday, Maanayata posted a picture with him again saying how much she misses him. The sweet post was captioned as, “Happy birthday love …..love you ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂ #missingyou #godbless #love #grace #positivity #dutts #birthdaymonth #beautifullife #thankyougod ”

Sanjay Dutt’s best friend Paresh Ghelani, whose character Vicky Kaushal played in Dutt’s biopic Sanju also posted a heartfelt wish for his pal. He captioned the birthday post as, “Happy Birthday to my Leo brother !! World may know you as this badass rockstar as you are but to me, you are the most amazing loving brother that I always feel protected from. Thank you for being my strength and leading me to a colourful life !! No matter where I am with you at home, jungles, or at the celebration, you make the life exciting !! Love you to the infinity !! Can’t wait to continue many more years of the same !!! Gold bless !!”



We too wish Sanjay Dutt a very happy birthday!



