Listing down 5 best dialogues of Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

1. Asli hai asli … pachaas tola, pachaas tola … kitna, 50 tola – Vaastav

His best performance till date where a young boy is pulled to the world of crime.

2. Woh bahar casualty mein koi marne ki haalat mein raha … to ussko form bharna zaroori hai – Munnabhai MBBS

A template that is hit among the meme makers. A dialogue that makes us think about the drawback in the system.

3. Jab dono gaal pe padh jaye toh kya karneka; yeh Bapu ne nahin kaha apun ko – Lagey Raho Munnabhai

When you follow Gandhiji’s principles but add your own swag to it.

4. Tum kya leke aaye the, aur kya leke jaaoge. Rahejaye sirf ek insaan sarva shakthi shali, sarva shaktiman,’ – Agneepath

Kancha Cheena was born to mouth such philosophy to scare you

5. Taqdeer teri chutti pe hai, maut tere sarr pe hai; lekin baatein aise karta hai, jaise zindagi tere bistar pe hai” – Musafir

When he plays a Don, he plays it like he’s the BOSS!