Lil Wayne Clowned Over His Dreadlocks in New Cuddly Picture With Girlfriend

While Denise Bidot shares a sweet snap and a sweet message, most people are more focused on the ‘Sucker for Pain’ hitmaker’s dreadlocks which quickly become the subject of ridicule.

Lil Wayne and his new girlfriend Denise Bidot continue to show that things are nothing but beautiful in their relationship. The 37-year-old model recently took to her Instagram account to gush over the “6 Foot 7 Foot” hitmaker, calling him her “King.”

“Thank you for loving me the way you do baby,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 28 alongside a picture of Wayne kissing her. “Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king.”

While it was a sweet snap and a sweet message, most people were more focused on Wayne’s dreadlocks which quickly became the subject of ridicule. “If my locs every get to that point.. cut them off in my sleep thanks,” a fan reacted. “Can he just cut them locs because they are hanging from nothing at this point,” someone else added.

Likening his dread to tree branches, a person said, “I just want lil Wayne to cut these tree branches off.” Another fan asked Denise to do something about her man’s hair, writing, “Well dammn can she love him back nd do his hair or put something in his ear to get it done.” Meanwhile, someone else asked Wayne’s daughter Reginae to “Come Get Your Father.”

Lil Wayne and Denise first sparked romance rumors in June after fans noticed that Denise is the only person Tunechi follows on Instagram. Additionally, Wayne confirmed that he’s currently in a relationship during an interview with Nicki Minaj on “Young Money Radio” on June 12.

Denise later confirmed their relationship by sharing their PDA pictures. The brunette beauty also posted on her Instagram Stories photos of her and the rapper cozying up to each other. He landed a kiss on her cheek with his arm around her shoulder in one snap and the lovebirds shared a smooch in another. Denise captioned the images, “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us [a heart emoji].”

Their relationship comes just two months after the “Lollipop” spitter called it quits with his ex-fiancee La’Tecia Thomas, whom he was first romantically linked to in 2019.