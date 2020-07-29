Lana Del Rey Fat-Shamed for Looking Much Heavier During Recent Outing

WENN

Making a stop at a convenience store in L.A., the ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer opts for a low key and casual look with a navy blue polo shirt and a pair of denim shorts.

– Many people have been gaining a lot of weight due to quarantine, and Lana Del Rey is not an exception. But unfortunately for the singer, given her status as a celebrity, there will be people mocking her weight gain. An example of that could be seen after photos of her recent outing made their way out online.

In the photos that were taken on Tuesday, July 28, Lana made a stop at a convenience store in L.A., carrying a bag of groceries and two big bottles of mineral water. Keeping things low key and casual, the “Summertime Sadness” singer paired her navy blue solo shirt with a pair of denim shorts while she completely covered her face with dark sunglasses and a matching facial mask. She additionally wore a camo cap to complete her look for the day.

Some people didn’t hold back to body shame her after seeing the photos, with one saying that she “is built like a linebacker.” Someone simply compared her to a “whale,” while one other person commented, “Omg she went from Old Hollywood glamour and opulence to Woman for Trump.” Meanwhile, an individual said, “Omg she shaped like Patrick,” referring to the character from “SpongeBob Squarepants“.

“This whale was seen shopping in LA today!” someone ridiculed Lana. “Fatter than shane dawson bussy pls,” another weighed in, as one more person chimed in, “Damn she kinda letting herself go.” The said user then added, “I’m just saying if she keeps on doing what she’s doing she’s gonna dig herself I hole. I don’t care if she’s gaining a little weight I just don’t want to see her in the next couple years and she’s completely off the rails.” Someone else simply refused to believe that the woman in the picture was Lana by saying, “This can’t be real.”

Lana has yet to respond to the criticism.