L.A. Teen Brutally Beaten When Gang Members Find SECRET GAY VIDEO! (Graphic)

An 18 year old teenager from Watts, California was badly beaten, after gang members from his hood learned that the teen was secretly gay.

MTO News learned that video of the teen and another male having sex was leaked online. 

And the gang members from the teenager’s Watts neighborhood immediately ran down on the teen. According to the gang, the teen was “disrespecting their hood” by being gay.

